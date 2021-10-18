Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Truist Securities

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price objective lowered by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of KTOS opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.34. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $305,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,910. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

