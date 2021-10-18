Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,708.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $602,611.69 and approximately $99,708.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.