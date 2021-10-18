Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Lam Research to post earnings of $8.13 per share for the quarter. Lam Research has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $7.600-$8.600 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lam Research to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $564.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $587.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.08. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $333.31 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.54.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

