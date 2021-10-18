Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $119.13 on Monday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $120.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

