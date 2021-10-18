Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $23.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

