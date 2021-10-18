Lcnb Corp Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lcnb Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 13,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,981,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,756 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 232,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $432,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

AT&T stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

