Lcnb Corp Sells 200 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lcnb Corp decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $199.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

