Lcnb Corp Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.19. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.29 and a one year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

