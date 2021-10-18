Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of ModivCare worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $169.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.16 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

