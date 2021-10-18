Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,646 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 116.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 18.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CGBD shares. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares in the company, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $750.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.03. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

