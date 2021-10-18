Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,660,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 88,099,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,078.8 days.

Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

