Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in September

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,660,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 88,099,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,078.8 days.
Lenovo Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.96. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.50.
About Lenovo Group
