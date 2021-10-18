Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.70

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 135064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $609.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

