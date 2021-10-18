Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth $29,867,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $98.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSPD shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.