Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 240.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $151.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.99.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

