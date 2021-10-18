Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

