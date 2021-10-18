Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $9.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LAD opened at $337.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $225.00 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

