Lithium Price Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Lithium has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Lithium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lithium has a total market cap of $24.88 million and $6.38 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded up 1,414,012.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00102416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,322.43 or 0.99711592 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.16 or 0.06098104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,154,746 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lithium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.