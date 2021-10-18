LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Update

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 958,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.44. 384,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.87.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

