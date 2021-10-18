LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Tops $0.0306 on Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.56 million and $3,256.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.97 or 0.00466268 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001239 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.32 or 0.01083201 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

