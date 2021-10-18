Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Louisiana-Pacific's shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given robust Siding business prospect and favorable OSB prices. The company has been reaping the benefits of a solid U.S. residential market and robust repair and remodeling (R&R) activities. Also, strategic business transformation, effective cash management and inorganic moves are likely to boost performance in future. Yet, higher freight and transport costs along with rising input costs are concerns. The company expects OSB revenues to fall 10% sequentially. Earnings estimates for current year have moved south in the past seven days, reflecting analysts' concern on the future bottom-line potential.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 4,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,753. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,984 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $807,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

