Lua Token Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00199112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00089328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About Lua Token

Lua Token (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.