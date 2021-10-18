Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF opened at $0.44 on Monday. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

