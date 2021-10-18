Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LUMIF opened at $0.44 on Monday. Luminex Resources has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
About Luminex Resources
