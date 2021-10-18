Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LUG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.91.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$11.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

