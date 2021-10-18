Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,708. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

