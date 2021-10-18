MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,553 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Bancshares accounts for 1.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 7.48% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $12,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $184.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

MNSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

