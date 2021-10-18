MarketAxess (MKTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarketAxess to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $405.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $443.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.46. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.00.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608 in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MarketAxess stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of MarketAxess worth $68,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.