Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
MARZF stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.45.
Marston’s Company Profile
