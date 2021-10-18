Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MARZF stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.45.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

