Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Short Interest Update

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,050,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 13,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $158.01. 22,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,247. Match Group has a 1-year low of $110.42 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303,765 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

