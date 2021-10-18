Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.74

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 127251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

