Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 3,519 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $119,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 37,685 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $1,279,405.75.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $231,161.04.

On Monday, August 16th, Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26.

On Thursday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25.

MDLA remained flat at $$33.95 during trading on Monday. 1,990,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth $302,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 36.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.