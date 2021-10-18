MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.82.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$10.72. 1,322,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,688. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.23.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.