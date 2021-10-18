MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MEG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised MEG Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.82.
Shares of TSE:MEG traded down C$0.26 on Monday, hitting C$10.72. 1,322,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,688. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 56.23.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
