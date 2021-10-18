Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melexis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS MLXSF opened at $117.00 on Monday. Melexis has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75.

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

