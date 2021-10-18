Metronome Price Up 12% Over Last Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $5.06 or 0.00008140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $61.74 million and $46,969.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00066193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,149.69 or 0.99969645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.05996691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,488,152 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,778 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

