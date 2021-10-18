Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.90 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $176.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

