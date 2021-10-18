MINERVA SURGICAL, INC. (UTRS) Announces October 22nd IPO

MINERVA SURGICAL, INC. (UTRS) is planning to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, October 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last year, MINERVA SURGICAL, INC. generated $51.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $42.7 million. The company has a market cap of $457.1 million.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler, UBS Investment Bank and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO.

MINERVA SURGICAL, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. We have established a broad product line of commercially available, minimally invasive alternatives to hysterectomy, which are designed to address the most common causes of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB) in most uterine anatomies. Our solutions can be used in a variety of medical treatment settings and aim to address the drawbacks associated with alternative treatment methods and to preserve the uterus by avoiding unnecessary hysterectomies. There is a significant body of peer-reviewed literature that we believe validates the clinical performance of our solutions and supports the ability of our products to meaningfully improve the quality of life for women suffering from AUB. For example, the short- and long-term safety and effectiveness of our endometrial ablation systems, the Minerva ES and the Genesys HTA, have obtained approval through the premarket approval application (PMA) process, and have been evaluated in multiple clinical trials that had sites audited by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). AUB is caused by a variety of factors and is characterized by menstrual blood loss in excess of 80 milliliters (ml) per menstrual cycle, which is two to three times the average blood loss during a normal menstrual cycle. These factors include structural causes within the uterus, such as fibroids and polyps, and non-structural causes, such as hormonal imbalances. AUB can have a significant impact on a woman’s quality of life. Women suffering from AUB typically need to change their sanitary products every two hours or less and pass blood clots the size of a quarter or larger. When left untreated, AUB can stop women from engaging in ordinary daily activities during menstruation, which interferes with their family, social, personal and professional lives. Prolonged bleeding can result in fatigue and, in extreme cases, anemia. We offer a broad suite of products for the treatment of structural and non-structural causes of AUB in most uterine anatomies. Our devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists (OB/GYNs) across a variety of medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and physician offices. “.

MINERVA SURGICAL, INC. was founded in 2008 and has 139 employees. The company is located at 4255 Burton Dr. Santa Clara, CA 95054 and can be reached via phone at (855) 646-7874 or on the web at http://www.minervasurgical.com/.

