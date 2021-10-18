MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 225,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.