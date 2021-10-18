Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,174 shares during the period. Model N makes up about 4.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Model N worth $74,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

