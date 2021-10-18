Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,844,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.11% of Momo worth $180,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Momo by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Momo by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

