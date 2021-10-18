Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

