Morgan Stanley Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of KKR opened at $66.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.