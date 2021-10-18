Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

BOSSY opened at $12.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

