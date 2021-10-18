Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s share price fell 6.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $55.02 and last traded at $55.02. 2,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 263,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

Specifically, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 24,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,451,523.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905 in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Morphic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.74.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 158.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.