MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $84.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $38,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

