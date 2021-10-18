MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE: MYTE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million -$38.91 million 54.50 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors $14.21 billion $632.14 million 11.74

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -5.45% -2.05% -1.02% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors -5.55% -12.96% -0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Competitors 239 1081 3173 59 2.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $38.29, suggesting a potential upside of 40.50%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 25.59%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than its rivals.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.