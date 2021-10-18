Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $591.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.93.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

