National Bankshares Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Air Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a C$25.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.02.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC opened at C$23.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The firm had revenue of C$837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$859.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.