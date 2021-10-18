Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,400 shares during the period. Nautilus makes up approximately 1.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Nautilus by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.60. 14,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $296.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

