Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Short Interest Down 29.3% in September

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the September 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,424,000 after acquiring an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NP stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.65. 45,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,396. Neenah has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.25 million, a P/E ratio of -225.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

