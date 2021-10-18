Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.29). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

NLTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

NLTX stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,839. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.97. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.95.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Earnings History and Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

