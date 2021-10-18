New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. 90,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 42,390,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDU. CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

